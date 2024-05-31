Consultation held on treatment, prevention from anemia

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following the directive of DG Health, KP, a session of provincial consultation on “Development of National Guidelines for Prevention and Treatment of Anemia” within existing health services and antenatal/postnatal care services in Pakistan was held here Friday.

The activity was held with the support of Nutrition Cell DGHS KP, Nutrition Wing MoNHSR&C Islamabad and Nutrition International. The Activity was chaired by Director Nutrition Dr Fazal Majeed, other participants from Department of Health include Director MCH/RH Dr Khizer Hayat, Program Director MNCH Tribal Districts Dr Anisa Afridi, Dr Sumaira Saeed Deputy Director Nutrition DGHS KP, Dr Hidayat Ullah Deputy Director IHP, Dr.Palwasha Deputy Director LHW Program.

During the meeting the DRAFT guidelines were presented by Dr Maryam of Prime Consultants while valuable inputs from the participants were added in the consultation activity.

The national guidelines for anemia prevention and treatment will be guiding documents for all health care providers.

Main areas in guidelines that are covered are Anemia levels as per WHO criteria, protocols for management of iron deficiency anemia, referral mechanism and multisector interventions for anemia prevention and treatment.

The other representatives from Nutrition International included, Dr Ather Ali Shaukat National Program Coordinator, Darya Khan Provincial Coordinator MNAHN Program, Imtiaz Ali Shah Program Manager FFP, Lubna Pervez District Coordinator MNHN Program, Tauseef Ahmad MMS Coordinator Swabi, Rashid and Mudassir Regional Managers FFP.

