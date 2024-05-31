Open Menu

Consultation Held On Treatment, Prevention From Anemia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Consultation held on treatment, prevention from anemia

Following the directive of DG Health, KP, a session of provincial consultation on “Development of National Guidelines for Prevention and Treatment of Anemia” within existing health services and antenatal/postnatal care services in Pakistan was held here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following the directive of DG Health, KP, a session of provincial consultation on “Development of National Guidelines for Prevention and Treatment of Anemia” within existing health services and antenatal/postnatal care services in Pakistan was held here Friday.

The activity was held with the support of Nutrition Cell DGHS KP, Nutrition Wing MoNHSR&C Islamabad and Nutrition International. The Activity was chaired by Director Nutrition Dr Fazal Majeed, other participants from Department of Health include Director MCH/RH Dr Khizer Hayat, Program Director MNCH Tribal Districts Dr Anisa Afridi, Dr Sumaira Saeed Deputy Director Nutrition DGHS KP, Dr Hidayat Ullah Deputy Director IHP, Dr.Palwasha Deputy Director LHW Program.

During the meeting the DRAFT guidelines were presented by Dr Maryam of Prime Consultants while valuable inputs from the participants were added in the consultation activity.

The national guidelines for anemia prevention and treatment will be guiding documents for all health care providers.

Main areas in guidelines that are covered are Anemia levels as per WHO criteria, protocols for management of iron deficiency anemia, referral mechanism and multisector interventions for anemia prevention and treatment.

The other representatives from Nutrition International included, Dr Ather Ali Shaukat National Program Coordinator, Darya Khan Provincial Coordinator MNAHN Program, Imtiaz Ali Shah Program Manager FFP, Lubna Pervez District Coordinator MNHN Program, Tauseef Ahmad MMS Coordinator Swabi, Rashid and Mudassir Regional Managers FFP.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashid Swabi Darya Khan Imtiaz Ali Afridi All From

Recent Stories

PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat ..

PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

13 minutes ago
 Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..

21 minutes ago
 DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

28 minutes ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

28 minutes ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

24 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

24 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables pri ..

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

24 minutes ago
 PM undertakes five-day official visit to China fro ..

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday

44 minutes ago
 Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Wome ..

Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

24 minutes ago
 ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituen ..

ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital

24 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi exp ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan