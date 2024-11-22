Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

The Legal Aid Society (LAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Friday hosted a consultation to strengthen the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 in Balochistan

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Legal Aid Society (LAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Friday hosted a consultation to strengthen the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 in Balochistan.

The event underscored the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration, uniting government officials, legal experts, and key stakeholders to address challenges and develop survivor-centric strategies, said a press release.

Discussions focused on barriers to implementing the Act and the operational requirements for ARCCs, which aimed to provide medical, psychological, and legal support to survivors of sexual violence.

Program Coordinator for UNFPA, Sadia Atta said, “it is through your contributions and input that a proper action plan will be developed, which will help UNFPA and the Department of Health Balochistan move forward," she said, highlighting the importance of collective effort.

Federal Secretary of Law and Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar emphasized, "Coordination between the Federal and provincial governments is essential, and we are committed to doing whatever is necessary to strengthen it."

Ministry of Law and Justice, J. R. Sultan while presiding the session said, "A more victim-centric, suspect-focused and context-led approach will ensure desired result under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021."

Secretary of the Health Department, Mujeeb Ur Rehman Panezai, said, "The Health Department is committed to bridging the gaps in support systems for survivors and ensuring they receive the care and assistance they need."