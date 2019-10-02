Consultation in progress on Christian marriage, divorce act: Minister

MULTAN, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said the government would introduce Christian marriage and divorce act after consultation with the Christian community across the province.

Addressing a ceremony here on Tuesday, he said consultation process for the marriage and divorce act 2019 was in progress.

When all the Christian would have consensus on all clauses, the bill would be passed, the minister added.

The government was seeking proposals from the minorities. The proposals would help protecting rights of the Christian community, he added.

Similarly, the government is in contact with Churches administrations, he added.

Sarfraz Clament, Peter Jacob, Tasbeeta Saqib advocate and others were also present in the ceremony.