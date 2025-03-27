Consultation Program Organized To Deal Drought Like Situation In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Central Advocacy Research and Democracy (CARD), in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has organized a consultation program to deal with the drought-like situation in Sindh due to low rainfall.
On this occasion, CARD Program Manager Kashif Siddiqui said that after the Meteorological Department predicted a decrease in monsoon rains, the PDMA took notice of it, and in the first phase, consultation programs were organized in 10 districts of Sindh for appropriate measures and suggestions.
He said that currently 30 percent water was flowing in Guddu Barrage, while 68 percent in Sukkur Barrage, 15 percent in Kotri Barrage, 61 percent in Nara Canal, 87 percent in Dadu Canal, 72 percent in Rohri Canal, 53 percent in Khairpur East and 43 percent in Khairpur West.
