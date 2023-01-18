Consultation session on protection of child rights held

A seminar on "Institutional Framework for the Child Protection" under the auspices of the National Commission on the Rights of child (NCRC) in collaboration with UNICEF was held in a hotel here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar on "Institutional Framework for the Child Protection" under the auspices of the National Commission on the Rights of child (NCRC) in collaboration with UNICEF was held in a hotel here on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by the representatives of government and non-government organizations, civil society, media, as well as personalities from various fields.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Provincial Finance Minister Zamaruk Khan Achakzai called for taking war footing steps on devising institutional framework for protection of child rights in Balochistan.

Referring to international practices on child protection, he said we must learn from developed countries and adopt procedures on child protection and formulate an effective policy in this connection.

He further said that the provincial government was taking serious steps regarding child protection, but it was a collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to play their role.

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen on the occasion highlighted the rights of children in Balochistan and said that to reduce the incidence of child abuse, prevention of child marriages and other matters related to children, we should act sensitively.

Terming the children as real assets of the country, she said, "If we take care of the rights of our children today, our future will be bright".

She informed the participants about the role of NCRC in the legislation regarding the rights of children in Pakistan.

Earlier, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azim Baloch, Secretary Labour Tariq Qamar, Secretary Information Hamza Shafqat, Secretary Local Government Dostain Jamaldini, NCRC Balochistan representative Hashim Kakar, Child Protection Officer UNICEF Bushra Ajmal, former minister Roshan Khursheed Brocha ex Secretary Sarwar Javed and other important speakers also expressed their views.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given to the participants of the seminar regarding child protection.