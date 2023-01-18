UrduPoint.com

Consultation Session On Protection Of Child Rights Held

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Consultation session on protection of child rights held

A seminar on "Institutional Framework for the Child Protection" under the auspices of the National Commission on the Rights of child (NCRC) in collaboration with UNICEF was held in a hotel here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar on "Institutional Framework for the Child Protection" under the auspices of the National Commission on the Rights of child (NCRC) in collaboration with UNICEF was held in a hotel here on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by the representatives of government and non-government organizations, civil society, media, as well as personalities from various fields.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Provincial Finance Minister Zamaruk Khan Achakzai called for taking war footing steps on devising institutional framework for protection of child rights in Balochistan.

Referring to international practices on child protection, he said we must learn from developed countries and adopt procedures on child protection and formulate an effective policy in this connection.

He further said that the provincial government was taking serious steps regarding child protection, but it was a collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to play their role.

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen on the occasion highlighted the rights of children in Balochistan and said that to reduce the incidence of child abuse, prevention of child marriages and other matters related to children, we should act sensitively.

Terming the children as real assets of the country, she said, "If we take care of the rights of our children today, our future will be bright".

She informed the participants about the role of NCRC in the legislation regarding the rights of children in Pakistan.

Earlier, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azim Baloch, Secretary Labour Tariq Qamar, Secretary Information Hamza Shafqat, Secretary Local Government Dostain Jamaldini, NCRC Balochistan representative Hashim Kakar, Child Protection Officer UNICEF Bushra Ajmal, former minister Roshan Khursheed Brocha ex Secretary Sarwar Javed and other important speakers also expressed their views.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given to the participants of the seminar regarding child protection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Civil Society Hotel Farah Media Event All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terro ..

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack from Iranian soil

8 minutes ago
 3350 accused on parole in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3350 accused on parole in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

50 seconds ago
 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board hol ..

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board holds public hearing

51 seconds ago
 Students protest against hike in university fee Bu ..

Students protest against hike in university fee Burewala

54 seconds ago
 Police bust gang, recover 27 bikes in Bahawalpur

Police bust gang, recover 27 bikes in Bahawalpur

55 seconds ago
 Twitter Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs ..

Twitter Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts - R ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.