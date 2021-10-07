Consultation sessions on CVE policy-2021 held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The first consultation sessions with departmental stakeholders at Federal level for formulation of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) Policy 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.

The sessions were held under the chairmanship of Asif Saifullah Paracha (PSP), Member Policy, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Member NACTA apprised the participants about the formulation of Counter Violent Extremism Policy 2021 that has been assigned to NACTA in revised National Action Plan 2021.

He anticipated that all participants will share candid feedback and prompt response in making an all-inclusive national policy.

Director General, Monitoring, Evaluation and Capacity Building, NACTA, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the participants on the background and formulation process of the policy.

He said that NACTA has devised various policy interventions in the past and CVE policy 2021 will be a sequel to National Action Plan and National Counter Extremism Policy Guidelines made by NACTA in 2018, he added.

The participants underlined the importance of Countering Violent Extremism in present security environment and urged concrete steps and consolidated response in countering menace of extremism on social media platforms.

The participants termed CVE policy formulation a positive step in Pakistan's path towards peace and ensured complete cooperation in the formulation of a holistic policy.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all relevant federal stakeholders including FIA, IB, ISI, PTA, Ministry of Interior, various federal ministries and attached departments.