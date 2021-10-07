UrduPoint.com

Consultation Sessions On CVE Policy-2021 Held

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Consultation sessions on CVE policy-2021 held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The first consultation sessions with departmental stakeholders at Federal level for formulation of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) Policy 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.

The sessions were held under the chairmanship of Asif Saifullah Paracha (PSP), Member Policy, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Member NACTA apprised the participants about the formulation of Counter Violent Extremism Policy 2021 that has been assigned to NACTA in revised National Action Plan 2021.

He anticipated that all participants will share candid feedback and prompt response in making an all-inclusive national policy.

Director General, Monitoring, Evaluation and Capacity Building, NACTA, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the participants on the background and formulation process of the policy.

He said that NACTA has devised various policy interventions in the past and CVE policy 2021 will be a sequel to National Action Plan and National Counter Extremism Policy Guidelines made by NACTA in 2018, he added.

The participants underlined the importance of Countering Violent Extremism in present security environment and urged concrete steps and consolidated response in countering menace of extremism on social media platforms.

The participants termed CVE policy formulation a positive step in Pakistan's path towards peace and ensured complete cooperation in the formulation of a holistic policy.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all relevant federal stakeholders including FIA, IB, ISI, PTA, Ministry of Interior, various federal ministries and attached departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Nasir Cape Verdean Escudo Federal Investigation Agency Inter Services Intelligenc 2018 All Share

Recent Stories

Changes are likely in national squad for upcoming ..

Changes are likely in national squad for upcoming T20 World today

5 minutes ago
 ADFD, Egypt&#039;s Central Bank discuss bolstering ..

ADFD, Egypt&#039;s Central Bank discuss bolstering investment cooperation

20 minutes ago
 FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks fo ..

FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks for trade, investment & technolo ..

24 minutes ago
 ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commenci ..

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commencing from Oct 17

29 minutes ago
 Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for ..

Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for more vaccinations

21 minutes ago
 UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.