UrduPoint.com

Consultation To Be Held With Religious Leaders To Ensure Law, Order In Muharram: Rana Sana Ullah Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Consultation to be held with religious leaders to ensure law, order in Muharram: Rana Sana Ullah Khan

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said consultation would be held with all religious leaders/scholars of various schools of thought to ensure maintenance of law and order during holy month of Muharram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said consultation would be held with all religious leaders/scholars of various schools of thought to ensure maintenance of law and order during holy month of Muharram.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami here, said a statement.

He said the constitution guaranteed complete freedom to practice religious rituals to followers of all schools of thought.

The minister lauded efforts of ITP for promotion of sectarian harmony in country. Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi always played constructive role in maintenance of law and promotion of brotherhood in Pakistan, he added.

He said we accord full respect to all religions and schools of thought and also stay in contact with them.

Bibi Pak Daman shrine in Lahore would be opened during July 8 to 15 for the devotees. The shine was closed for the last two years due to some construction and ITP was demanding for its opening.

ITP senior vice president Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, central additional secretary general Allama Syed Nazeer Hasan Abbas, information secretary Zahid Ali, Hasan Trimizi, Qasim Ali Qasim, Allama Asad Naqvi, former MNAs Malik Abrar, Anjum Aqeel, former deputy mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Law And Order Daman July All Muharram

Recent Stories

Justice Reforms Project to help needy litigants: I ..

Justice Reforms Project to help needy litigants: IHC CJ

2 minutes ago
 Hundreds of disputes/cases resolved in first three ..

Hundreds of disputes/cases resolved in first three months through IRD: Ombudsman ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to augment IT exports to $ 15 b ..

Pakistan committed to augment IT exports to $ 15 billion in 3 years: Federal IT ..

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Sindh CM adjourned till Sep 7

Reference against Sindh CM adjourned till Sep 7

2 minutes ago
 Secretary agriculture alerts field teams to combat ..

Secretary agriculture alerts field teams to combat post-rain impact on cotton

38 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif condemns Jamdar police attack

Barrister Saif condemns Jamdar police attack

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.