Consultation to be held with religious leaders to ensure law, order in Muharram: Rana Sana Ullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said consultation would be held with all religious leaders/scholars of various schools of thought to ensure maintenance of law and order during holy month of Muharram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said consultation would be held with all religious leaders/scholars of various schools of thought to ensure maintenance of law and order during holy month of Muharram.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan (ITP) headed by Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Meesami here, said a statement.

He said the constitution guaranteed complete freedom to practice religious rituals to followers of all schools of thought.

The minister lauded efforts of ITP for promotion of sectarian harmony in country. Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi always played constructive role in maintenance of law and promotion of brotherhood in Pakistan, he added.

He said we accord full respect to all religions and schools of thought and also stay in contact with them.

Bibi Pak Daman shrine in Lahore would be opened during July 8 to 15 for the devotees. The shine was closed for the last two years due to some construction and ITP was demanding for its opening.

ITP senior vice president Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, central additional secretary general Allama Syed Nazeer Hasan Abbas, information secretary Zahid Ali, Hasan Trimizi, Qasim Ali Qasim, Allama Asad Naqvi, former MNAs Malik Abrar, Anjum Aqeel, former deputy mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi and others were also present in the meeting.