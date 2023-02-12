Consultation to improve traffic system, removal of encroachments underway: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Transport, Science and Information Technology Shahid Khan Khattak on Sunday said that government was striving to establish peace, hold transparent general elections and give due rights to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists in Nowshera district.

Shahid Khan said that all ongoing work on uplift schemes would timely be completed and consultation with concerned quarters was in progress to improve the traffic system by removing encroachments alongside the roads.

He urged people to cooperate with the caretaker government in achieving its goal of holding peaceful general elections.