Consultation Underway To Open Big Shopping Malls Amid COVID-19: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Consultation underway to open big shopping malls amid COVID-19: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said the consultation and discussion were already underway to open big shopping malls soon to facilitate the masses amid COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking difficult decisions on daily basis in a wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said the provincial governments were fully cooperating with the Federal government in a decision making process including eased in lockdown.

He said that none of supreme leaders of the world countries wanted to impose complete lockdown in the respective country because lockdown could have negative implication on the economy.

