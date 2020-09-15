UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consultation Underway To Table Bill To Punish Rapists With Castration: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Consultation underway to table bill to punish rapists with castration: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the consultation was underway to table a bill in the Parliament through evolving consensus to make the perpetrators of rape incidents occurred in Lahore and Karachi a horrible castration punishment to set an example.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the parliamentarians to set aside their political differences to make effective legislation to impose strict penalties for rape convicts in order to ensure protection of women in the country.

Strongly condemning the tragic incident of the rape of a women while traveling to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, he wished to hang the perpetrators of heinous crime publicly.

He said the government had taken serious initiatives and passed the Zainab Alert bill from the parliament and this was a time to implement the bill to eliminate the rape incidents from the country.

He stressed the need to launch a campaign to create fear among the masses by brutally punishing the sex offenders.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Motorway Parliament Alert Women From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

7 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

10 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

11 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.