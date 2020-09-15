Consultation underway to table bill to punish rapists with castration: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the consultation was underway to table a bill in the Parliament through evolving consensus to make the perpetrators of rape incidents occurred in Lahore and Karachi a horrible castration punishment to set an example.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the parliamentarians to set aside their political differences to make effective legislation to impose strict penalties for rape convicts in order to ensure protection of women in the country.

Strongly condemning the tragic incident of the rape of a women while traveling to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, he wished to hang the perpetrators of heinous crime publicly.

He said the government had taken serious initiatives and passed the Zainab Alert bill from the parliament and this was a time to implement the bill to eliminate the rape incidents from the country.

He stressed the need to launch a campaign to create fear among the masses by brutally punishing the sex offenders.