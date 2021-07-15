UrduPoint.com
Consultation Underway With British Authorities To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back: Shahzad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Consultation underway with British authorities to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the consultation was underway with British authorities to bring back the fugitive, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds for treatment and he did not take a single medicine or vaccination from the hospital, he lamented while talking to a private news channel.

He said the former prime minister was enjoying luxurious life abroad without taking any treatment and deceived the whole nation in the name of his medical illness.

He said that the former premier should come back to the country and face the corruption cases instead of preferring living in London.

The adviser said Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were involved in massive corruption charges. "I do not give importance to any statement of Maryam Nawaz, who is convict in many laundering cases," he added.

Replying to a question, he claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 33 billion in corruption cases related to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

