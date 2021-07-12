UrduPoint.com
Consultation Underway With Ulema About Adopting SOPs On Eid-ul-Azha: Qadri

Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:09 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the consultation was underway with Ulema to educate the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to cope with fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic successfully

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had asked the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to discuss implementation of SOPs during Eid-Ul-Azha with Ulema (Religious scholars) to control outbreak of the deadly virus.

The minister urged the people to follow the SOPs to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19 successfully and applauded the citizen of the country on adoption the precautionary measures during the first, second and third waves of COVID-19.

He said the situation of coronavirus was under controlled as compared to the previous year.

The minister said the duration of political campaign during the forthcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could be curtailed to avoid spreading of the virus in the area.

