Consultation with allied parties for new Cabinet completed: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Punjab province Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said the consultation with allied parties for the formation of new Cabinet had been completed.

The PML-N would keep the ministries of Finance, Planning and Development, Information and Broadcasting while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was interested in Foreign Ministry.

Governor Punjab would be from PML-N, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the majority of the ministries would be divided between PML-N and PPP while the other allied parties would be given portfolio as per their seats in National Assembly.

He said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take forward the development projects with full speed as it was his passion to work hard.