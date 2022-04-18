UrduPoint.com

Consultation With Allies Over New Cabinet Completed, Claims Sana

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:25 PM

Consultation with allies over new cabinet completed, claims Sana

The PML-N Punjab President says PML-N will keep the ministries of Finance, Planning and Development and Information and Broadcasting while Pakistan Peoples Party is interested in Foreign Ministry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that consultation with allied parties for formation of new cabinet has been completed.

Rana Sana said the PML-N would keep the ministries of Finance, Planning and Development and Information and Broadcasting while Pakistan Peoples Party is interested in Foreign Ministry.

He said Governor Punjab would also be from PML-N.

Rana Sanaullah said the majority of ministries would be divided between PML-N and PPP while the other allied parties would be given portfolio as per their seats in National Assembly.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take forward the development projects with full speed as it is his passion to work hard.

Earlier, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hinted at not taking any ministry from the Federal government and focused only the constitutional posts.

On the other hands, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded immediate elections in the country.

