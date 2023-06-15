Consultations begin to finalize working paper on gender equality in south Punjab

A consultative exercise has begun to finalize a working plan for gender equality and women development in south Punjab

In this connection, a workshop was organized in collaboration with South Punjab Secretariat and UN and�women associated with differect sectors including representatives from the United Nations, Vice Chancellors of Women Universities of South Punjab and office bearers of� Women Chamber of Commerce participated.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar, Head of food and Agriculture Organization�Imelda Berjela and�Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab also joined the consultative activity.

ACS announced on the occasion construction of separate toilets for women in all government offices in South Punjab�and promised to complete the exercise within six months.

He said that despite having a rich historical background and resources, South Punjab was facing many challenges. He, however, added that empowerment of�women can play role in building the society. He said� South Punjab Secretariat was following the integrated plan to increase the literacy rate among women and eradicate poverty. ACS South Punjab said, government initiatives in the last few decades have also resulted in positive trends regarding women explaining that 77 percent of women have access to medical care while the marriage rate of girls above 20 has increased up to 76 percent.

Likewise, women have been given full representation in the provincial and national assembly through reserved seats, he added.

He said the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat was the first step to end the backwardness of this region. Capt.(Retd)� Saqib Zafar said the preparation of gender action plan is the need of the hour and termed the workshop with the support of UN Women as a historic moment for South Punjab. He said, as a result of this consultative�workshop, working papers on Gender Action Plan will be prepared and the South Punjab Secretariat will ensure the implementation in its true spirit.

The Additional Chief Secretary said the� elimination of inequality was important for sustainable development because prosperity comes in society through gender equality and empowerment of women.

Secretary Schools education Department Rana Salim, Secretary Higher Education Altaf Baloch, Secretary Specialized Health Care Nasir Afzal Khan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Mehr Muhammad Hayat Luk, Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Forestry Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Additional Secretary Home South Punjab Rana Rizwan Qadeer and Additional Secretary Coordination Muhammad Farooq Dogar participated in workshop. Similarly, the representatives of the UN Women Sharmila Rasool, Nabila Zafar Malik, Nadia Tariq, Vice Chancellor Women University Multan Rabia Jaweria, Vice Chancellor Sadiq Women University Bahawalpur Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahalpur Dr. Sophia Farrukh, Manager Volience Against Women Center� Maniza Butt, focal person of the workshop and Additional Secretary Sadia Mehr and Bariha Zainab also participated in the workshop.