Consultations between PM, COAS on appointment of new DG ISI completed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that consultations between the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff on the appointment of new Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been completed.

In a tweet, he said that process for the appointment of new DG ISI has begun.

Chaudhry Fawad said once again, the civil and military leadership had proved that all institutions were united for the stability, integrity and development of the country.