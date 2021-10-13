UrduPoint.com

Consultations Between PM, COAS On Appointment Of New DG ISI Completed: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Consultations between PM, COAS on appointment of new DG ISI completed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that consultations between the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff on the appointment of new Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been completed.

In a tweet, he said that process for the appointment of new DG ISI has begun.

Chaudhry Fawad said once again, the civil and military leadership had proved that all institutions were united for the stability, integrity and development of the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Inter Services Intelligenc All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

9 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

10 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.