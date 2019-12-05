UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consultations Held For Materializin 44mln Project In Livestock Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Consultations held for materializin 44mln project in livestock sector

Participants from the public and private institutions Thursday held consultation at Hyderabad for materializing a European Union funded project -Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP)- in Sindh and Balochistan's livestock, dairy and horticulture sectors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Participants from the public and private institutions Thursday held consultation at Hyderabad for materializing a European Union funded project -Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP)- in Sindh and Balochistan's livestock, dairy and horticulture sectors.

The participants shared their findings on specific constraints along the selected value chain and sought advice on identifying best ways to improve competitiveness and produce safe, nutritious food.

In addition, key issues such as producers' capabilities, public and private support services effectiveness and access to finance were also re-examined.

Agro processors, food retailers, farmers, agribusiness services working in vegetables, fruits, meat and dairy, public support services also took part in the consultations.

Development Advisor, EU Delegation, Roshan Ara said `GRASP was a project of 44 million Euros that would be implemented by International Trade Centre (ITC) after holding thorough consultation by the quarters concerned, a press release received here said.

The advisor said the initiative was aimed at reducing the poverty in the country by strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh and Balochistan associated with livestock, dairy and horticulture of those two provinces in next five years.

Roshan Ara said the `GRASP' aligned with the rural development and economic cooperation initiatives of the European Union in Pakistan and it would help SMEs in horticulture, livestock and dairy sectors become more competitive by making improvements at all levels of the value chains.

"Livestock, dairy and horticulture which account for 70 percent of value-added agriculture have particularly strong potential for growth, climate adaptation and increasing participation of women," the advisor remarked.

Chief, Sector and Enterprise Competitiveness International Trade Centre, Robert Skidmore said the consecutive round of consultations would be provided an opportunity for having fruitful discussions that would eventually improve performance of the prioritized value chains in horticulture, livestock and dairy sectors.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Agriculture European Union Hyderabad Progress Enterprise Women All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

15 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

17 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

14 minutes ago

National immunization drive from December 16

10 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

10 minutes ago

Bosnian Health Official Says Croatia Expelling Mig ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.