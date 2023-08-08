Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that consultations are being made with coalition party leaders to select the name for interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that consultations are being made with coalition party leaders to select the name for interim prime minister.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Opposition leader Raja Riaz Hussain was also part of the consultation to finalize the interim PM's name.

Asif said the time duration for the interim government could be a little longer due to the delimitation process. After its completion, the government will go for the general elections.

The schedule for the next elections would be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He said PTI chief was facing imprisonment in Toshakhana case and different cases including foreign funding and 190 million pounds cases are also pending against the PTI leader.

To a question, he said the election campaign has been started and Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan in September. Nawaz Sharif has a big vote bank and the PML-N would win the next elections with a thumping majority.

