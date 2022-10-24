Consultative approach vital to fortify democracy: Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that adopting consultative approach is vital to strengthen democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Governor's House on Monday, he said that when Imran Khan was in power, the opposition faced political victimization. He said, "In view of the challenges the country is facing, we talked about signing a charter of economy." He said that decisions made with a proper consultation in the light of the Islamic guidelines were best solution to all problems.

Regarding Imran Khan's long march, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was making tall claims about holding a long march. He said if Imran Khan wanted to create chaotic situation in Islamabad, he must rest assured that those days had gone when there was a practice to lay siege to any area. He said, "Now it is a time to make democratic struggle." He said that the government was duty bound to stop unlawful actions as per law to maintain law and order situation.

About Toshakhana case, Kaira said in Election Commission every elected representative had to declare assets.

"If any member does not declare his asset, then his membership gets suspended and it continues till filing of assets declaring forms," he said.

The advisor said that in case of misdeclaration and concealment of assets, a member had to lose his seat as per law. He further said that gifts which Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif took from Toshakhana were in their personal use, and they had not concealed those gifts. He said that Imran Khan had also given wrong affidavit in Election Commission of Pakistan. Selling any gift was not good morally, he said adding that Imran Khan made money amounting to almost 100 million by selling gifts and he did not pay tax on it as well. Kaira said that the country could not run as per the wishes of Imran Khan.

To a question, the advisor said that dialogue with Imran Khan could be held but without any pre-conditions.

He said the government would take up the matter of killing of journalist Arshad Sharif with Kenyan government at the highest level for an inquiry into the incident. He strongly condemned the incident.