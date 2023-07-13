Open Menu

Consultative Conference Held For Law Enforcement Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A consultative conference was held for law enforcement agencies on strategic planning for HIV-affected persons with the support of UNDP.

In the conference, the challenges for prevention of HIV infection, care and rehabilitation of infected persons, obstacles and recent initiatives were discussed.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was the chief guest of the concluding session of the conference.

In the concluding session, the need to adopt a common strategy for prevention of AIDS, discouraging hateful attitudes towards the affected persons and treatment was emphasized.

Health screening of personnel has been done, vaccination and modern treatment of hepatitis C and B police personnel are ongoing, said IG Punjab. He added that steps have been taken to protect the cops from HIV infection.

He said that Tahaffuz centers have been established to provide protection to transgender and women victims of exploitation.

Over 7200 complaints of citizens, including transgender, have been resolved in 37 Tahaffuz centers, said Dr. Usman Anwar.

He said that UNDP and other international organizations should use police Tahaffuz centers for their welfare projects. IG Punjab also said that UNDP should implement a policy in all the provinces by combining their efforts regarding the prevention of AIDS and care of affected people.

Law Enforcement Specialist UNDP and former IG Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies behaved better with the people affected by AIDS.

Syed Kaleem Imam presented a commemorative shield to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IG Farooq Mazhar Police, Pakistan Railways, ANF, PHP, Elite, Dolphin Squad, Health Department, Media Representatives, NGOs, Civil Society from all walks of life, Senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the conference.

