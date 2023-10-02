Consultative Meeting Between ECP, Political Parties Postponed
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 11:15 PM
The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the country's political parties has been postponed due to the unavailability of certain members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the country's political parties has been postponed due to the unavailability of certain members.
The meeting had been set for October 4th at 2 PM in the Election Commission Secretariat.
The rescheduled meeting is now planned for October 11, 2023, at 2 o'clock in the Election Commission Secretariat.