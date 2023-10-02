Open Menu

Consultative Meeting Between ECP, Political Parties Postponed

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Consultative meeting between ECP, political parties postponed

The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the country's political parties has been postponed due to the unavailability of certain members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the country's political parties has been postponed due to the unavailability of certain members.
The meeting had been set for October 4th at 2 PM in the Election Commission Secretariat.
The rescheduled meeting is now planned for October 11, 2023, at 2 o'clock in the Election Commission Secretariat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan October

Recent Stories

'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third te ..

'No one better': Egyptians rally for Sisi third term

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: ..

Pakistan not soft state for smugglers, terrorists: Achakzai

9 minutes ago
 ECP recalls long-serving officers for fair electio ..

ECP recalls long-serving officers for fair elections

9 minutes ago
 Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

Coup-hit Niger set for Algerian mediation

9 minutes ago
 Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

Wembanyama bulks up ahead of NBA debut season

9 minutes ago
 ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary ..

ECP deny concerns raised by Fafen over preliminary delimitation

9 minutes ago
One-week polio eradication campaign starts in Sind ..

One-week polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh

9 minutes ago
 Abdul Jabbar Khan condoles death of ex-MNA Ameer A ..

Abdul Jabbar Khan condoles death of ex-MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote

9 minutes ago
 French companies showcase latest expertise and inn ..

French companies showcase latest expertise and innovative solutions in energy se ..

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over the swearing-in ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over the swearing-in ceremony of new DIFC Courts ju ..

39 minutes ago
 CM orders inclusion of poverty-stricken mothers of ..

CM orders inclusion of poverty-stricken mothers of metropolis in social protecti ..

45 minutes ago
 CMO pays surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed, ..

CMO pays surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur towns

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan