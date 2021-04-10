Consultative meeting for improvement of educational standard held

A consultative meeting for improvement in South Punjab universities was held at Ghazi University on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A consultative meeting for improvement in South Punjab universities was held at Ghazi University on Friday.

VCs of Chakr Khan Rind university of Technology, Khawaja Farid UET and Ghazi Khan University were attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, VC, Ghazi Khan, Dr Muhammad Tufail said that teachers played an important role in development of nations.

He stressed the need of effective role of teachers for character building, welfare of society and humanity.

Dr Mahmood Saleem, Dr Salman Tahir and others also spoke.

A large number of teaching faculty were attended the consultative meeting.