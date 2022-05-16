UrduPoint.com

Consultative Meeting Held On Phase II Of AIP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Consultative meeting held on Phase II of AIP

Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad and CM's Aide, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday visited Bannu to attend consultative meeting of tribal elders relating to Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad and CM's Aide, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday visited Bannu to attend consultative meeting of tribal elders relating to Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that consultative meeting was aimed to review developmental work, identify problems of tribal people and forward suggestions to provincial government.

He said that government desires that problems of tribal people should be resolved after inviting their recommendation and approval.

He said"It is priority of government to resolve issues of people at the earliest."Recalling initiatives of provincial government, he said that land settlement has been started in tribal districts for which one tehsil has been selected from each district. He said that Service Delivery Centre has been approved for Wazir tribe in Bannu and work on the project would start very soon.

Related Topics

Bannu From Government

Recent Stories

Abbottabad traffic police drive continues

Abbottabad traffic police drive continues

1 minute ago
 Three hurt in road mishap

Three hurt in road mishap

1 minute ago
 Four booked for selling petrol

Four booked for selling petrol

1 minute ago
 KP Ingenious & traditional Games from May 19: DG S ..

KP Ingenious & traditional Games from May 19: DG Sports

1 minute ago
 China to promote symbiosis of small, medium, large ..

China to promote symbiosis of small, medium, large companies

6 minutes ago
 SSC part-I, II exams to commence from Tuesday

SSC part-I, II exams to commence from Tuesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.