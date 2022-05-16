Consultative meeting held on Phase II of AIP

Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad and CM's Aide, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday visited Bannu to attend consultative meeting of tribal elders relating to Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad and CM's Aide, Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday visited Bannu to attend consultative meeting of tribal elders relating to Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that consultative meeting was aimed to review developmental work, identify problems of tribal people and forward suggestions to provincial government.

He said that government desires that problems of tribal people should be resolved after inviting their recommendation and approval.

He said"It is priority of government to resolve issues of people at the earliest."Recalling initiatives of provincial government, he said that land settlement has been started in tribal districts for which one tehsil has been selected from each district. He said that Service Delivery Centre has been approved for Wazir tribe in Bannu and work on the project would start very soon.