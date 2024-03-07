Consultative Meeting Marks Milestone Toward Drafting MHM Policy For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Stakeholders representing various sectors and government line departments convened for a consultative process to draft a comprehensive Provincial Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Policy on Thursday
The initiative, supported by the German development agency GIZ, underscores the collective commitment to address a crucial aspect of women's health and hygiene.
Participating in the event were representatives from diverse sectors, including senior politician and Member Balochistan Assembly (MPA) Ms Rahila Durrani, Commissioner Income Tax Balochistan Rehmatullah, Ms Zulaikha Buledi, Hashim Khan, and Ms Rabia Baloch (GIZ), Ms Shazia Nazir and Ms Falak Naz (Unicef), Mr Ejaz ur Rehman, Mr Qahir Agha, Dr Saeedullah, Dr Rukhshanda and other shared their views on the topic. This diverse representation emphasized the importance of a multi-sectoral approach for the successful implementation of the forthcoming MHM policy.
MPA, Ms Rahila Durrani emphasized that MHM is vital for the overall health and well-being of women in Balochistan, noting that cultural sensitivity is paramount in crafting effective policies.
While highlighting the importance of government-ownership, she assured the participants of every possible support for the legislation on MHM and its policies.
Rehmatuallh, Commissioner Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Balochistan highlighted the importance of access to menstrual products, stressing that affordability and availability are key factors in ensuring women can manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity.
He said FBR would welcome to listen to stakeholders on this crucial issue for the necessary reforms.
Senior Development Communication Expert Mr, Shafqat Aziz, while leading the consultation, stressed the importance of a policy that simultaneously breaks down taboos related to menstrual health.
The participants also recognized the critical need for ensuring the availability and affordability of menstrual products and hence, the need of a provincial MHM policy to achieve the desired goals. .
Hashim Khan, Country Coordinator GIZ underscored the importance of MHM policy to advance the objective of ensuring access MHM.
Zulaikha Karim Buledi informed the participants about the progress made by MHMWG for the promotion of MHM in Balochistan.
Shahana Tabbasum, representative MHMWG, Balochistan earlier informed the participants about the collaborated initiative and the importance of inclusive MHM Policy.
During the discussion, comprehensive education and awareness programs emerged as a key theme.
Stakeholders discussed plans for integrating menstrual health education into schools, community centers, and healthcare initiatives to ensure widespread awareness and understanding.
Besides, consideration for marginalized groups, including refugees, displaced populations, and those in remote areas, was a focal point.
Stakeholders strategized ways to tailor the policy to address the specific challenges faced by these groups, ensuring inclusivity in MHM initiatives.
The consultative meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ongoing collaboration and a shared vision for the Provincial Menstrual Hygiene Policy in Balochistan.
