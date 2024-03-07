Open Menu

Consultative Meeting Marks Milestone Toward Drafting MHM Policy For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Consultative meeting marks milestone toward drafting MHM policy for Balochistan

Stakeholders representing various sectors and government line departments convened for a consultative process to draft a comprehensive Provincial Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Policy on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Stakeholders representing various sectors and government line departments convened for a consultative process to draft a comprehensive Provincial Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Policy on Thursday.

The initiative, supported by the German development agency GIZ, underscores the collective commitment to address a crucial aspect of women's health and hygiene.

Participating in the event were representatives from diverse sectors, including senior politician and Member Balochistan Assembly (MPA) Ms Rahila Durrani, Commissioner Income Tax Balochistan Rehmatullah, Ms Zulaikha Buledi, Hashim Khan, and Ms Rabia Baloch (GIZ), Ms Shazia Nazir and Ms Falak Naz (Unicef), Mr Ejaz ur Rehman, Mr Qahir Agha, Dr Saeedullah, Dr Rukhshanda and other shared their views on the topic. This diverse representation emphasized the importance of a multi-sectoral approach for the successful implementation of the forthcoming MHM policy.

MPA, Ms Rahila Durrani emphasized that MHM is vital for the overall health and well-being of women in Balochistan, noting that cultural sensitivity is paramount in crafting effective policies.

While highlighting the importance of government-ownership, she assured the participants of every possible support for the legislation on MHM and its policies.

Rehmatuallh, Commissioner Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Balochistan highlighted the importance of access to menstrual products, stressing that affordability and availability are key factors in ensuring women can manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity.

He said FBR would welcome to listen to stakeholders on this crucial issue for the necessary reforms.

Senior Development Communication Expert Mr, Shafqat Aziz, while leading the consultation, stressed the importance of a policy that simultaneously breaks down taboos related to menstrual health.

The participants also recognized the critical need for ensuring the availability and affordability of menstrual products and hence, the need of a provincial MHM policy to achieve the desired goals. .

Hashim Khan, Country Coordinator GIZ underscored the importance of MHM policy to advance the objective of ensuring access MHM.

Zulaikha Karim Buledi informed the participants about the progress made by MHMWG for the promotion of MHM in Balochistan.

Shahana Tabbasum, representative MHMWG, Balochistan earlier informed the participants about the collaborated initiative and the importance of inclusive MHM Policy.

During the discussion, comprehensive education and awareness programs emerged as a key theme.

Stakeholders discussed plans for integrating menstrual health education into schools, community centers, and healthcare initiatives to ensure widespread awareness and understanding.

Besides, consideration for marginalized groups, including refugees, displaced populations, and those in remote areas, was a focal point.

Stakeholders strategized ways to tailor the policy to address the specific challenges faced by these groups, ensuring inclusivity in MHM initiatives.

The consultative meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ongoing collaboration and a shared vision for the Provincial Menstrual Hygiene Policy in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Education German Progress Women FBR Event From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

52 seconds ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

54 seconds ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

55 seconds ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

58 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

4 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

4 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

4 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

4 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

13 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

13 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan