Consultative Meeting Of Technical Working Group On AMR Surveillance Strategy Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Technical Working Group convened a consultative meeting here on Tuesday at the PCRWR Head Office, to discuss and refine the draft strategy for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance in the Environment (2025-2027).

The session was attended by experts, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to combating AMR, with a focus on environmental surveillance, said a press release.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director General (Water Quality) at PCRWR and Chair of the Technical Working Group, inaugurated the meeting with a warm welcome and outlined its objectives.

The keynote address, delivered by Dr. Qadeer Ahsan, Team Lead for the Fleming Fund Country Grant Program, highlighted the importance of AMR surveillance in tackling environmental health challenges under a One Health framework.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation on the draft strategy's objectives, scope, and implementation plan. Key aspects included methodologies, protocols, and data management systems. During the open discussion, participants provided valuable feedback, discussed potential challenges, and explored actionable solutions for effective strategy implementation.

The gathering also introduced with a pilot study plan for environmental AMR surveillance (2025-26), designed to validate and refine the proposed methodologies.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks from Dr. Ali Khalid, One Health Surveillance Manager DAI, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration and commitment in addressing AMR challenges.

