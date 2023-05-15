UrduPoint.com

Consultative Meeting On Annual Development Program Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Consultative meeting on Annual Development Program held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A consultative meeting on the annual development program for the year 2022-23 and 2023-24 was held in the Department of Planning and Development, on the special instruction of Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Hamid Shah.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, additional chief secretary and secretaries. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the annual development program for the years 2022-23 and 2023-2024.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi provided a comprehensive briefing on the new annual development program, outlining the current status of ongoing projects related to agriculture, endowment, BOR (board of Revenue), clean water, environment, health, food, transport, tourism, and other key areas.

The challenges faced by these development projects, given the limited resources, were also highlighted to the caretaker ministers.

Syed Hamid Shah appreciated the cooperation and dedication displayed by the ministers.

The provincial government aims to execute the annual development program efficiently, utilizing the available resources effectively, he added.

He said the government remains dedicated to achieving its goals and objectives, thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

