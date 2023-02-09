UrduPoint.com

Consultative Meeting On Policy Brief On 'Child Trafficking And Smuggling In Pakistan' Held

A consultative meeting was convened by the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) here on Thursday to discuss the findings, analysis, and recommendations of a policy brief on Child Trafficking and Smuggling in Pakistan which was drafted by the National Commission on the Rights of Child to address the issue

The meeting was presided over by Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child Afshan Tehseen.

On this occasion, the chairperson shared the objectives of the consultation and the role of the commission in combating such crimes against children. During the consultation, an in-detail discussion was held on domestic and international laws addressing child trafficking and smuggling and their comparisons, findings of the United State State Department's 2022 Trafficking in Persons report about involvement of children in trafficking and smuggling offences in Pakistan, an international ranking of Pakistan in combating trafficking in Persons, deficiencies/anomalies in domestic legislation on child trafficking and smuggling and dimensions/modes of child trafficking in Pakistan.

At the end policy and institutional level recommendations were presented and participants shared their valuable comments to improve the situation of child trafficking and smuggling in Pakistan.

The major gaps were identified in the implementation of laws such as accuracy of data involving child trafficking and smuggling and adaptation of referral mechanism. A way forward was unanimously adopted that all the comments and suggestions will be incorporated in the Policy Brief to be published soon.

The consultation was attended by the representatives of Ministries, UNHCR, UNIOM, FIA officials, and lawyers along with all the Members, and advisors of the commission.

Simultaneously, the commission also heard a complaint on the adverse impact of waste disposal on environment, education, and health of children of Covenant School System Faisalabad.

The school administration alleged that due to bad odor, contamination of water, and air quality, the children of the school primarily belonging to minority communities are adversely suffering.

The health and WASA denied these allegations. However, the Directorate of Environment Lahore sought time to conduct site monitoring report.

The commission directed DG-Environment and District Education Authority to submit a detailed report on the adverse impact of waste disposal stations on the environment and education of students of the charitable school.

