PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A consultative meeting was organized by Blue Veins on girl's education to brief members of the standing committee on Elementary and Secondary Education and the Parliamentarians by Education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the existing schemes, spending progress and challenges especially in the context of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, in the meeting it was shared that Pakistan is facing a serious challenges as an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 are out-of-school in the country.

Members Provincial Assembly discussed that the pandemic put a spotlight on the critical nature of schools and education in KP and on the necessity to safeguard education systems for the future.

Arif Ahmad Zai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister and convener SDG Taskforce KP Assembly said, "The systematic collection and analysis of data related to education during the pandemic is a model for the future that can ensure evidence-based decision and policy-making in education is free from political agendas" Member Provincial Assembly Mr. Pakhtunyar Chairman Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education said "We can learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic that could make education policies more evidence-based, inclusive, responsive and transparent. KP Govt is committed to improve girls educating and our renewed efforts for collaborative actions will make a better normal for the future".

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Taj Mohmmad Said COVID 19 revealed how essential it is to examine and question the evidence to make decisions free from biases, false assumptions. The crisis has fostered an intangible goodwill, which could materialize in significant education reforms provided; we seize every opportunity to learn lessons from the pandemic".

MPA Madiha Nisar Chairperson Standing Committee on Higher Education said "Keeping girls in the education system is now a priority even in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

We are facing second wave of COVID-19, we are learning how to live alongside COVID-19 in the education system, but this determination to keep school's open reveals the growing awareness around education as a critical enabler of human development and empowerment, and demands the need to safeguard our education systems".

Qamar Naseem program Coordinator Blue Veins said "COVID 19 has widened inequities and heightened the urgency of bridging gaps for the world's most marginalized learners. Radical inclusion should be the next normal. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us a new world; one where the status quo no longer exists.

The pandemic also shows us the wisdom of what is already inherent in the SGD4, he added.