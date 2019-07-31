Consultative meeting supports KP Comprehensive Acid, Burn Crime Bill 2019

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) and Blue Veins Wednesday conducted a regional level consultative meeting with parliamentarians, government officials, civil society and political party representatives to stop acid and burn violence by advocating for the 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019'.

The aim of conducting this consultation was to bring all stakeholders together and pave the way for the passage of this important bill into legislation which would result in enhancing the transparency and accountability of the elected representatives.

As per ASF-Pakistan data, acid violence has decreased by 50% in the country during 2015 and 2016 and the conviction rate for acid attacks was the highest in the last two years. Convictions largely entail strong and severe punishment and the fight against acid violence has generated a strong mobilization among civil society networks, policy and law makers, government departments, LEAs, media and human rights institutions.

PTI Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Naeem, who is also the chairperson of the committee said "This long awaited bill pending from 2014 is expected to be passed by the end of this year and the government is committed to empower and rehabilitate the victims at all levels in order to restore their lives by taking ancillary measures." Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Heath Dr. Farooq Jamil shed light on the rehabilitation of the acid burn victims and its treatment which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government envisages to ensure by provision of health cards.

The parliamentarians pledged their eminent support by penning their signatures on the pledge wall to synergize for passage of 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019' to bring about positive reinforcement in the lives of victims and to protect others from this heinous crime.

