Consultative Process With Stakeholders Continuing To Regulate Social Media: Senator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Consultative process with stakeholders continuing to regulate social media: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that consultative process with stakeholders was continuing to regulate social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that consultative process with stakeholders was continuing to regulate social media.

Character assassination and fake news by using social media must be checked with a proper regulatory authority, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The incumbent government was not going to impose any restriction on freedom of expression but there was need to protect rights of citizens, he added.

To a question about passage of legislation about social media, Senator Faisal Javed said that we could not set time-frame but discussion with concerned was in progress.

