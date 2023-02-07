UrduPoint.com

Consultative Seminar Related To Halal Meat Sector Held At UVAS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Consultative seminar related to Halal meat sector held at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Under Directorate of Planning, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, a consultative seminar for stakeholders related to Halal meat sector was held at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar participated as a special guest. In the consultative seminar, leather manufacturers, slaughterhouses representatives, butchers association, tanneries association, Dairy Association and Beef and Mutton Producers participated.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Livestock Punjab said, "We are playing our practical role by considering service as our motto." Let's come together and adopt a common strategy for the improvement of this sector. "Appreciate us for good performance while we will openly accept positive criticism for mistakes," he added.

He further said that the suggestions of all stakeholders are a guiding light for them. Plans will be brought in consultation with the private sector to increase the production and export of Halal meat.

He said that breed improvement, vaccination, animal nutrition and export are of utmost importance for sector growth. A comprehensive plan is being prepared for regulation and concrete steps are needed to tackle illegal slaughtering, he added.

The Secretary reiterated his determination that the increase in production and exports is possible only by providing international quality services in the livestock sector.

Additional Secretaries, Director Generals, Director Planning, Director Communication and other officers also participated in the seminar.

