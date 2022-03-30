UrduPoint.com

Consultative Session Held At Ombudsperson's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:15 PM

A consultative session about better implementation of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 and the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2021 in the Punjab was held at the Ombudsperson's office, here on Wednesday

Representatives from around twenty five Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) WISE, Mehrgarh, UN Women, UN Population Fund, Aurat Foundation, Sangat Development, PCSW, NCSW, Digital Right Foundation, AGHS, Dastak, Bargad, Interactive Resource Centre, Channan Development Association, Rahnuma-FPAP, Idara Taleem-o-Agahi, SAP-PK, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Shirkat Gah, National Commission for Justice & Peace, Aaghaz Foundation, Strengthening Participatory Organization, Khoj-Society for People's Education, Institute for Democratic education and Advocacy, and Lodhran Pilot Project participated in the session.

The representatives shared their constructive ideas. The agenda for the meeting was to explicate the important features of the laws dealt with by the Ombudsperson Punjab, discuss the public awareness methodology regarding both laws passed by the government, elucidate the amendments required in the laws, and put forward suggestions regarding capacity building and effective implementation of the Acts.

While exchanging views on the functioning of the department, a general determination was that the Ombudsperson's sphere of influence should be expanded, since the institution had been working efficiently and cooperating with deserving women as much as it could in order to bring a positive change in the society.

The office of the Ombudsperson Punjab is a quasi-judicial forum that deals with the cases of harassment and women's property suits under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 and the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2021.

Hundreds of cases regarding women's right to property and moral justice are registered and resolved in the briefest possible period.

