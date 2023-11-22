Open Menu

Consultative Session Held For Participation Of Women In Decision Making, Peace Building Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Aurat Foundation and Search for Common Ground (SFCG) here on Wednesday arranged a consultative session to increase the participation of women in decision-making and peace-building efforts.

The consultative session was participated in by representatives of police and education departments besides journalists and minority community members.

Resident Director Aurat Foundation, Imtiaz said that fifty women belonging to various areas of the country were given orientation about peace and decision-making under ‘Khawateen Mamar-e-Aman (Peacebuilding women) Project.

She said that those women were given training, and orientation and needed capacity building to perform their role in the peace-building process.

Narrating her experience, one of the trainees, Samreen Hakeem of Swat said that the techniques learned in training helped her to orient jail inmates and women living in Dar-ul-Aman.

Chairman Journalism Department University of Peshawar, Dr. Faiz Ullah said that we need peace in our country and the coming generation adding that extremism is not the problem of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it has affected people living in the whole country.

Speakers also stressed involving minority community women in the decision-making process and providing them with needed assistance and facilitation to play their part.

APP/mds

