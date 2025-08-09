Open Menu

Consultative Session Held To Address Challenges Faced By Textile Sector

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Consultative session held to address challenges faced by textile sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The SITE Association of Industry, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), recently organized a consultation session aimed at addressing challenges faced by the textile and automobile sectors.

The session focused on identifying key obstacles faced by enterprises and prioritizing incentives to support the formalization of SMEs and their supply chains.

The session offered members a chance to provide feedback on the already identified issues, share practical recommendations and incentives for SMEs and assist in shaping the future national roadmap for the SMEs formalization.

Naeem Ansari, National Project Coordinator ILO, Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, Mukesh Kumar, Deputy General Manager (SMEDA) and Muhammad Awais, Project consultant SME Formalization were present in the consultation session.

The participants were informed that ILO in coordination with SMEDA is undertaking the development of a National Roadmap for the formalization of SMEs in Pakistan.

This strategic initiative aims to facilitate the transition of small & medium enterprises from the informal to the formal economy through evidence-based approaches and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

The textile and automotive sectors, particularly their export-oriented value chains, are key focus areas of this roadmap.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

3 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

5 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

5 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

5 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

5 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan