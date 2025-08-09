Consultative session held to address challenges faced by textile sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The SITE Association of Industry, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), recently organized a consultation session aimed at addressing challenges faced by the textile and automobile sectors.

The session focused on identifying key obstacles faced by enterprises and prioritizing incentives to support the formalization of SMEs and their supply chains.

The session offered members a chance to provide feedback on the already identified issues, share practical recommendations and incentives for SMEs and assist in shaping the future national roadmap for the SMEs formalization.

Naeem Ansari, National Project Coordinator ILO, Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, Mukesh Kumar, Deputy General Manager (SMEDA) and Muhammad Awais, Project consultant SME Formalization were present in the consultation session.

The participants were informed that ILO in coordination with SMEDA is undertaking the development of a National Roadmap for the formalization of SMEs in Pakistan.

This strategic initiative aims to facilitate the transition of small & medium enterprises from the informal to the formal economy through evidence-based approaches and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

The textile and automotive sectors, particularly their export-oriented value chains, are key focus areas of this roadmap.