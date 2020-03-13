The Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) is launching the first round of the Innovation Challenge Fund (ICF) to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government in improving Public Finance Management and expanding fiscal space

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) is launching the first round of the Innovation Challenge Fund (ICF) to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government in improving Public Finance Management and expanding fiscal space.

In this connection, the programme held a consultation session with civil society representatives from the KP aiming at supporting to facilitate marginalized especially women's access to the local government service delivery through the SNG's Innovation and Challenge Fund (ICF).

The fund will be launched later this month to help the KP government in strengthening policies ultimately resulting in more revenues, better financial management and inclusive and accountable governance mechanisms.

The consultative session also addressed queries of civil society representatives. Saeed Khan, innovation adviser from the SNG Programme briefed the participants on the innovation and challenge fund and responded to key questions.

Under the Innovation Challenge Fund, funds are allocated to finance innovative and potentially scalable pilot approaches and conduct action research to build evidence of workable solutions to improved governance resulting in effective service delivery that in particular meet the needs of poor and the marginalised people including women, minorities and persons with persons with disabilities in SNG-II target districts.

The ICF funds innovative pilots that will support areas such as public financial management, planning, revenue mobilization, delivery of municipal services, accountability and transparency and other reform areas that may not be possible through a standard TA as it requires additional financial and thinking space.

The Sub-national Governance Programme has been launched in 2019 with financial support from the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

The four-year programme supports the governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as local governments in selected districts to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aims to strengthen public financial management and planning systems, assist the government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.