Consultative session on 'Implementation of Action Plan on Human Rights' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A consultative session on 'Implementation of Action Plan on Human Rights' was held here on Tuesday.

The session was organized by the Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan in collaboration with Povincial Task Force, a communique said.

While briefing the participants, the officials of the Ministry informed that legislation pertaining to the women, persons with disabilities and transgender rights had been carried out.

They said that the National Task Force and Provincial Task Forces were constituted to implement the Action Plan in 2016.

They said that 1099 line had been introduced to register complaints on Human Rights violations and seek legal help.

On the occasion, the participants stressed the need for making Human Rights activities more effective.