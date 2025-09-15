Open Menu

Consultative Session On Issues And Challenges Of Construction Sector In AJ&K Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) In a groundbreaking development for the construction industry of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir chaired a landmark consultative session with constructors of the region.

This first-ever direct interaction by any PEC Chairman with Azad Jammu and Kashmir's construction stakeholders was held in Muzzaffarabad.

The session was attended by a large number of reputable constructors from across the region, signaling PEC’s renewed commitment to addressing their longstanding concerns and strengthening the sector.

The participants warmly welcomed the Chairman and expressed their appreciation for the importance accorded to the construction sector, noting that he commenced his visit to Muzaffarabad with a dedicated meeting to listen to their concerns.

During the session, the constructors highlighted key challenges being faced by the construction industry in AJ&K. These included the non-implementation of the PEC price Adjustment Formula, confusion regarding the use of PPRA bidding documents vis-a-vis PEC Standard Bidding Documents, involvement of the Public Works Department (PWD) in smaller contracts earlier managed by LG&RD, appointment of non-engineer secretaries in engineering departments adversely affecting the quality of engineering works, non-formation of the PEC AJ&K Enrolment Sub-Committee, absence of AJ&K representation in the PEC Governing Body, and curtailment of powers of Chief Engineers through transfer of authority to bureaucratic, non-technical and political organs.

In his address, Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir thanked the constructors for their candid input and assured them that the matter of bidding documents would be resolved amicably with PPRA within one month.

He reaffirmed that PEC, as the sole regulator of the engineering profession in Pakistan, is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of constructors and the wider engineering community.

The Chairman recalled that after assuming charge in September 2024, PEC organized the first-ever consultative workshop of the “3Cs” (Constructors, Consultants, and Clients) in Islamabad. He announced that a similar 3Cs workshop would soon be held in Muzaffarabad to further strengthen stakeholder engagement and address challenges specific to AJ&K.

He further informed that the PEC AJ&K Branch Office is being strengthened to facilitate all stakeholders in the region.

Concluding the session, Chairman PEC assured the constructors and engineers of AJ&K of his fullest support in resolving the issues pertaining to the engineering profession and in ensuring the uplift of the construction sector in the region.

