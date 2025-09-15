Consultative Session On Issues And Challenges Of Construction Sector In AJ&K Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) In a groundbreaking development for the construction industry of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir chaired a landmark consultative session with constructors of the region.
This first-ever direct interaction by any PEC Chairman with Azad Jammu and Kashmir's construction stakeholders was held in Muzzaffarabad.
The session was attended by a large number of reputable constructors from across the region, signaling PEC’s renewed commitment to addressing their longstanding concerns and strengthening the sector.
The participants warmly welcomed the Chairman and expressed their appreciation for the importance accorded to the construction sector, noting that he commenced his visit to Muzaffarabad with a dedicated meeting to listen to their concerns.
During the session, the constructors highlighted key challenges being faced by the construction industry in AJ&K. These included the non-implementation of the PEC price Adjustment Formula, confusion regarding the use of PPRA bidding documents vis-a-vis PEC Standard Bidding Documents, involvement of the Public Works Department (PWD) in smaller contracts earlier managed by LG&RD, appointment of non-engineer secretaries in engineering departments adversely affecting the quality of engineering works, non-formation of the PEC AJ&K Enrolment Sub-Committee, absence of AJ&K representation in the PEC Governing Body, and curtailment of powers of Chief Engineers through transfer of authority to bureaucratic, non-technical and political organs.
In his address, Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir thanked the constructors for their candid input and assured them that the matter of bidding documents would be resolved amicably with PPRA within one month.
He reaffirmed that PEC, as the sole regulator of the engineering profession in Pakistan, is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of constructors and the wider engineering community.
The Chairman recalled that after assuming charge in September 2024, PEC organized the first-ever consultative workshop of the “3Cs” (Constructors, Consultants, and Clients) in Islamabad. He announced that a similar 3Cs workshop would soon be held in Muzaffarabad to further strengthen stakeholder engagement and address challenges specific to AJ&K.
He further informed that the PEC AJ&K Branch Office is being strengthened to facilitate all stakeholders in the region.
Concluding the session, Chairman PEC assured the constructors and engineers of AJ&K of his fullest support in resolving the issues pertaining to the engineering profession and in ensuring the uplift of the construction sector in the region.
Recent Stories
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive starts in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Tank police net seven wanted criminals during major operations3 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for isolated places in costal areas for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, Mayor inaugurate “Badar Energy” industrial Project in Xuzhou3 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive kicks off in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Consultative session on issues and challenges of construction sector in AJ&K held3 minutes ago
-
KP Minister lays foundation of research sub-station for Dhakki Dates3 minutes ago
-
District administration seizes 723 illegal structures13 minutes ago
-
Punjab invites private sector to convert waste into valuable products13 minutes ago
-
Massive drug smuggling attempt from Afghanistan to Pakistan foiled13 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road23 minutes ago