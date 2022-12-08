UrduPoint.com

Consultative Session With Development Partners Held On KP Flood Response Plan 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Consultative session with development partners held on KP Flood Response Plan 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Planning and Development held a consultative session with development partners in Islamabad regarding the KP Flood Response Plan 2022.

The Flood Response Plan is designed with support of the USAID and UNDP Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP).

The plan is the first of its kind in the country has been designed in the aftermath of the recent floods that have left more than 674,000 people internally displaced and destroyed the homes of more than 91,000 families.

Through this plan, the KP government aims to rehabilitate flood survivors and safeguard them from further vulnerability to climate change by introducing climate resilience and advanced risk governance in the province.

