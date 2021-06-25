UrduPoint.com
Consultative Webinar For Joint Research Between Pak-China Universities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Consultative webinar for joint research between Pak-China universities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), arranged the "1st Consultative Webinar for Joint Research between University of Sargodha and Henan Normal University" on June 25, 2021.

Dr Fazl-ur-Rehman, Director of PICS, led the team of Sargodha University scholars, while Vice President of Henan Normal University (HNU) Dr Yufang Liu headed the Chinese scholars group.

Both sides exchanged greetings on the 70th anniversary of establishing Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

Dr Fazl-ur-Rahman also greeted the Chinese counterparts on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China (CPC) which has created the historic miracle of China's comprehensive development.

Dr Yufang Liu appreciated the efforts of Sargodha University in improving its global outlook, agricultural education, and becoming the first Pakistani University for engaging in the Pak-China Belt and Road Programme.

Some professors of Henan Normal University presented findings of their latest research work and shared their interest in furthering research in the relevant field. Presentations by the Chinese researchers included wheat powdery mildew fungus, aquatic animals genetics and breeding, synthesis of advanced environmental material, and applications of materials in environment.

Dr Dai-Huo Liu gave a presentation about international cooperation and communication.

The specialists from HNU also invited the Sargodha University scholars to do collaborative research in the fields of aquaculture, fisheries, environmental sciences, chemistry and biology, with a Primary focus on agricultural research.

They also offered to provide scholarships to the students of Sargodha University who were interested in conducting research in the above-mentioned fields.

