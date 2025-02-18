Consultative workshop held for establishment of Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum

A consultative workshop for the launch of Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum was held here on Tuesday

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan and UNICEF Pakistan.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson and MPA Sarah Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest. The consultative workshop was attended by religious leaders from various faiths, Members of the Provincial Assembly Mehwish Sultana, Safia Saeed and Rukhsana Kausar, as well as representatives from various organizations. Notable attendees included Islamic Relief Pakistan Country Director Asif Shirazi, Head of Child Protection and Community Development Afshan Jamal, UNICEF Child Protection Officer Azlan Butt, and other distinguished guests.

During the workshop, it was agreed to establish the Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum at the provincial level.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed stated that religious leaders from all faiths stand united for the protection of children's rights, and the establishment of this forum in collaboration with the Child Protection Bureau, Islamic Relief Pakistan, and UNICEF Pakistan is a commendable initiative.

She further announced that the Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum would be integrated into the Child Rights Caucus established by the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan to further enhance the effectiveness of child protection and welfare measures.

The chairperson emphasized that the Primary objective of the forum is to bring together religious leaders on a common platform to ensure the protection and welfare of children in Punjab. She stated that children of all faiths are equally important, and the Child Protection Bureau provides equal services to children from minority communities under its care.

She also stressed the importance of raising awareness against the exploitation of young children and highlighted that the Child Helpline 1121 is actively working to provide protection to children of all religions.