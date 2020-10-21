UrduPoint.com
Consultative Workshop Held To Discuss Matters Related To Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Consultative workshop held to discuss matters related to farmers

A Consultative workshop held between farmers organizations, water course associations and government Departments in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A Consultative workshop held between farmers organizations, water course associations and government Departments in Mirpurkhas.

According to a hand out released on Wednesday Farmers and representatives of Government departments attended the meeting including Assistant Director SIDA Fahad Kareem Narejo, Exen Jamrao Division Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamarah, Deputy Director Agriculture Engineering workshop Zain-ul-Aabdeen Solangi, Deputy Director on farm water Management Hafeez Khaskheli and farmers of Daulat pur and Mirwah Gorchani.

Speaking on the occasion Community development specialist RDF Niaz Hussain Siyal said that meeting aims to gather representatives of Government and farmers for resolving problems and educating farmers organizations about new changes occurred in setup of SIDA and Area water board.

He further said different projects have been completed which are related to water and agriculture.

