Consultative Workshop Held To Discuss Unlocking Potential Of Carbon Markets In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday organized a consultative workshop on "Unlocking the Potential of Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Regulatory Need Assessment".

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf attended the event as the guest of honor. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the initiative stressing the importance of collaboration in addressing the critical challenge of climate change.

He said that workshop fostered a collaborative environment bringing together stakeholders to discuss and explore opportunities in carbon markets.

The workshop was aimed to discuss opportunities and challenges in unlocking the potential of carbon markets in KP, Identify regulatory needs and gaps in the current framework, explore success stories and potential of KP to tap into Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs) in Pakistan, address current challenges, bottlenecks and knowledge gaps around carbon trading.

Participants gained valuable insights into the potential of carbon markets in KP and the importance of addressing regulatory needs and challenges.

