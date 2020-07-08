Consultative workshop participants discuss draft of Sindh climate change policy

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department Tuesday organized a consultative workshop on the draft of Sindh Climate Change Policy" in collaboration with US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCASW) at the auditorium of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department Tuesday organized a consultative workshop on the draft of Sindh Climate Change Policy" in collaboration with US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCASW) at the auditorium of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.Additional Director General, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Waqar Hussain Phulpoto presented draft of Sindh Climate Change Policy while water expert Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar delivered detailed Presentation on the policy focusing on different zones including barrage brackish, barrage sweet water zone, hilly water zone and sandy desert zone.He informed the participants that Sindh province was ready to adopt mitigating measures as mentioned in Sindh Climate Change Policy which will also be linked with all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) Goals.During the open consultations, Bakhshal Lashari of USPCASW emphasized to collect background information from relevant sectors with incorporation of missing data. Previous data and current implementation status should also be linked with the draft policy, he emphasized with mentioning the subject draft policy framework of action. The justification regarding the referred draft policy and its authenticity should be addressed properly, he said and added the research is the main components that should cover its worth of this Policy also. Besides, he said major impacts should also be addressed including priority on health impacts.Giving his suggestions on draft policy, eminent consultant Dr. Abdul Khalique Ansari inquired which mechanism will be followed to identify the impacts over on resilience infrastructure through this policy. The climate impacts should clearly be linked with impacts on Flora and Fauna and suggested the introduction of carbon trading and carbon credits mechanisms in the policy.Dr. Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam suggested maintaining gender balance which is missing and the same should be addressed through the Women Development Department. The impacts on the livestock should also be addressed, he said.In addition to this, he sorted out that the Rural Development component is missing so the same should be linked with Policy and addressed properly including educating local people in a well coordinated manner. He also proposed that the Topography of Sindh should be taken as per Ecological zone and he emphasized the need to address the issue about the land resource management issues as per features of Topography of Sindh because each zone has its own peculiar issues.

Dr. Altaf Siyal talked about the wetland of Sindh especially Ramsar Site wherein the rehabilitation of Manchar Lake was also discussed. He also discussed the sea intrusion issue and recommended that District Sujawal should be placed on board in this policy with provision of technical inputs through concerned stakeholders.Zulfiqar Halepoto appreciates the draft of the policy and underlined the significance of the impact of climate change on urban and rural areas of Sindh Province. He also recommended that proper allocation must be done regarding downstream in order to safeguard the delta. The Policy regarding usage of ground water shall be developed and same be linked with this climate change policy, he suggested.Dr. Tanvir Phulpoto discussed the carbon capture policy and suggested that incentive should be provided to all industries of Sindh specially sugar and distilleries sectors for carbon capturing purposes. He pointed out the impacts of RBOD and LBOD which according to him were affecting the land of the province. He also suggested the rehabilitation of the Manchar Lake on priority basis adding the introduction of the usage of GIS Application as well as incorporation of climate change and environmental issues of Sindh in academia curriculum in the Primary and secondary level.

Engineer Abdul Malik talked about natural resources and man-made resources and gave input about the rehabilitation of riverine forest and promoting urban forestry and a forestation at a minimum level of one percent in the province.Suleman Abro proposed linking of SDGS-17 in the policy adding that the policy should be linked with relevant departments and the framework of the action plan shall be made.Dr. Zubair Ahmed urged on carbon credit footprints and emphasized the GIS importance for this Policy while Dr. Amanullah Mahar called for better coverage of urban and rural development issues particularly land management resources. The Environmental courses should be introduced through Sindh Text board at school and college level, he suggested and recommended that the subject of environmental science should also be incorporated in the syllabus of Sindh Public Service Commission.