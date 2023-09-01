Consultative workshop sets agenda for joint collective movement to promote peace building

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A consultative workshop sets the agenda for chalking out inclusive strategic priorities of diverse faith communities to serve as a joint collective movement to promote peace-building and the socioeconomic development of religious minorities.

The workshop, organized by Blue Veins organization, also formed a group of CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) to achieve the target of socioeconomic development of religious minorities with a specific focus on the enactment of the Kalasha Matrimonial Marriage Bill and policy reforms for strengthening two percent quota of minorities in higher education institutions across various districts.

The workshop was attended by people from diversified fields including lawyers, academia, social workers, rights activists, women leaders, minority representatives, and youth leaders.

In the welcome address, Sana Ahmad, Programme Manager of Blue Veins apprised participants about the objective of the workshop, its goal, and a working plan.

She also gave a brief about the work of Blue Vein for attaining the rights of women, girl's education, prevention of early marriages, and deterrence of gender-based violence.

Chief Khateeb of Peshawar District, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi highly hailed the initiative and termed it as the need of the hour for promoting inter-faith harmony in the country.

He said the religious scholars in Pakistan are very clear and firm on their stand for the rights of girls' education and are of the belief that women should be given equal rights and dignity in society.

"Educated women can help the creation of an educated nation and if mothers are not literate enough how this cherished goal of development and prosperity can be achieved," Maulana Tayyab asked.

No nation can progress and sustain without proper literacy of females and for this purpose, we have to give rights to education to women of all faiths, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Imram also attended the workshop and held out assurance of full cooperation in achieving the goal of promoting peace-building in the country through an inclusive approach involving people from all faiths.

ADC Peshawar also appreciated the efforts of Blue Veins in the protection of the rights of females and for the promotion of girl's education.

Nakash Bhatti, a government official, made a detailed presentation on the non-utilization of a two percent quota of minorities in education and in job provision.

He stressed legislation and raising of voices for proper utilization of reserved quotas for minorities in the country.

The workshop also held a group discussion about the formation of a group of CSOs to gather diverse inputs and insights for designing a stakeholder engagement agenda and way forward agenda.