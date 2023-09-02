Consultative workshop sets agenda for joint collective movement to promote peace building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A consultative workshop sets the agenda for chalking out inclusive strategic priorities of diverse faith communities to serve as a joint collective movement to promote peace building and socio economic development of religious minorities.

The workshop, organized by Blue Veins organization, also formed a group of CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) to achieve the target of socio-economic development of religious minorities with a specific focus on enactment of Kalasha Matrimonial Marriage Bill and policy reforms for strengthening two percent quota of minorities in higher education institutions across various districts.

The workshop was attended by people from diversified fields including lawyers, academia, social workers, rights activists, women leaders, minority representatives and youth leaders.

In the welcome address, Sana Ahmad, Programme Manager Blue Veins apprised the participants about the objective of the workshop, its goal and a working plan.

She also gave a brief about the working of Blue Vein for attaining the rights of women, girl's education, prevention of early marriages and deterrence of gender based violence.

Chief Kahteeb of Peshawar District, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi hailed the initiative and termed it a need of the hour for promoting inter-faith harmony in the country.

He said the religious scholars in Pakistan are very much clear and firm on their stand for the rights of girl's education and are of the belief that women should be given equal rights and dignity in the society.

"Educated women can help create an educated nation and if mothers are not literate enough, how this cherished goal of development and prosperity can be achieved," Maulana Tayyab asked.

No nation can progress and sustain without proper literacy of female and for this purpose, we have to give rights to education to women of all faiths, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammd Imram also attended the workshop and assured his full cooperation in achieving the goal of promotion of peace building in the country through an inclusive approach involving people from all faiths.

He also appreciated the efforts of Blue Veins in protecting of rights of women and for the promotion of girl's education.

Nakash Bhatti, a government official, made a detailed presentation on non-utilization of two percent quota of minorities in education and in job provision.

He stressed for legislation and raising of voices for proper utilization of reserved quota for minorities in the country.

The workshop also held a group discussion about formation of the group of CSOs to gather diverse inputs and insights for designing a stakeholder engagement agenda and way forward agenda.