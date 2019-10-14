UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consumer Complaints On Toll-free Number To Receive Swift Action

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Consumer complaints on toll-free number to receive swift action

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Complaints registered by consumers through toll-free number 0800-02345 would invite action against the violating shopkeepers within two hours.

According to an official release issued here Monday, the Punjab government has launched the toll-free number for easy access of people to the authorities concerned after shopkeepers/vendors failed to comply with the instructions regarding displaying price lists and avoiding overcharging.

People should record their complaint through the toll-free number without any hesitation and strict action would be taken against the violator within two hours after the complaint, the release concluded.

