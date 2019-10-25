Consumer Council takes action against profiteering

District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur charged a pharmacy owner Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur charged a pharmacy owner Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering.

According to a press release issued here, the applicant Syed Saqib Hussain Naqvi submitted application with Assistant Commissioner (City) Bahawalpur, narrating that owner of a pharmacy charged him Rs 250 as price of a food supplement packet which he purchased for his child. He submitted that the real price of the food supplement was Rs 225 per packet. "When, I told shopkeeper that he charged extra price, then he (shopkeeper) showed angry attitude.

The applicant further said that he purchased same food packet from another pharmacy store at real price of Rs 225 per packet. The Assistant Commissioner Office summoned the accused. On the directives of Assistant Commissioner, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar, the Assistant Director of District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur took action against the pharmacy owner and charged him Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering. The people were asked to contact at phone number of the Consumer Protection Council, 062-2720284 for submitting their complaints regarding profiteering.