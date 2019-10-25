UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consumer Council Takes Action Against Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Consumer Council takes action against profiteering

District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur charged a pharmacy owner Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur charged a pharmacy owner Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering.

According to a press release issued here, the applicant Syed Saqib Hussain Naqvi submitted application with Assistant Commissioner (City) Bahawalpur, narrating that owner of a pharmacy charged him Rs 250 as price of a food supplement packet which he purchased for his child. He submitted that the real price of the food supplement was Rs 225 per packet. "When, I told shopkeeper that he charged extra price, then he (shopkeeper) showed angry attitude.

The applicant further said that he purchased same food packet from another pharmacy store at real price of Rs 225 per packet. The Assistant Commissioner Office summoned the accused. On the directives of Assistant Commissioner, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar, the Assistant Director of District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur took action against the pharmacy owner and charged him Rs 10,000 as fine over profiteering. The people were asked to contact at phone number of the Consumer Protection Council, 062-2720284 for submitting their complaints regarding profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Same Price From

Recent Stories

PTI leader lauds PM for stance over Kashmir issue

46 minutes ago

Nationals poised to deliver epic World Series shoc ..

46 minutes ago

Govt doing its best for providing medical faciliti ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to Take Part in Major US-Led Navy Dri ..

46 minutes ago

Smog awareness campaign launched

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.