Consumer Court Haripur imposes huge fine for selling substandard medicines

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Consumer Protection Court Haripur on Monday, has imposed fines on medical store and the owners of pharmaceutical company, for selling substandard and counterfeit medicines.

Complainants Akhtar Nawaz and Muhammad Arslan filed a complaint stating that they had been sold a liquid gel which was supposed to be in gel form but was in liquid form.

Furthermore, there were discrepancies in the product’s labeling, including mismatched product Names and a lack of information about the manufacturer. The complainants alleged that these medicines were of poor quality and possibly counterfeit.

The Consumer Protection Council of Peshawar confirmed the discrepancies in labeling and quality after inspecting the product. Both complainants provided consistent testimony supporting their claims.

The defendants admitted that they had purchased the gel from a registered company, but failed to verify the product’s quality before selling it.

The court held the defendants responsible under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection Act of 1997, imposing a fine of 20,000 rupees on Khurshid Medicos.

Both defendants were ordered to pay 10,000 rupees each as compensation to the complainants. The manufacturer company was fined an additional 50,000 rupees for failing to meet labeling requirements.

The court also directed authorities to conduct immediate inspections of suspected stores selling counterfeit medicines and recommended legal action against such stores.

Additionally, awareness campaigns were suggested to educate consumers on identifying counterfeit medicines and legitimate stores.