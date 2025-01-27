Open Menu

Consumer Court Haripur Imposes Huge Fine For Selling Substandard Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Consumer Court Haripur imposes huge fine for selling substandard medicines

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Consumer Protection Court Haripur on Monday, has imposed fines on medical store and the owners of pharmaceutical company, for selling substandard and counterfeit medicines.

Complainants Akhtar Nawaz and Muhammad Arslan filed a complaint stating that they had been sold a liquid gel which was supposed to be in gel form but was in liquid form.

Furthermore, there were discrepancies in the product’s labeling, including mismatched product Names and a lack of information about the manufacturer. The complainants alleged that these medicines were of poor quality and possibly counterfeit.

The Consumer Protection Council of Peshawar confirmed the discrepancies in labeling and quality after inspecting the product. Both complainants provided consistent testimony supporting their claims.

The defendants admitted that they had purchased the gel from a registered company, but failed to verify the product’s quality before selling it.

The court held the defendants responsible under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection Act of 1997, imposing a fine of 20,000 rupees on Khurshid Medicos.

Both defendants were ordered to pay 10,000 rupees each as compensation to the complainants. The manufacturer company was fined an additional 50,000 rupees for failing to meet labeling requirements.

The court also directed authorities to conduct immediate inspections of suspected stores selling counterfeit medicines and recommended legal action against such stores.

Additionally, awareness campaigns were suggested to educate consumers on identifying counterfeit medicines and legitimate stores.

Recent Stories

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

25 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

55 minutes ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

55 minutes ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

55 minutes ago
vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

1 hour ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

1 hour ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

1 hour ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

2 hours ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

2 hours ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan