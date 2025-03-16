Consumer Court Haripur Releases 10-year Performance Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Consumer Court Haripur Sunday has released its ten-year performance report, highlighting its efforts in resolving consumer disputes and ensuring consumer protection.
The report was issued by the Registrar of the Consumer Protection/Commercial Disputes Court on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, covering the period from October 2015 to March 2025.
According to the report, a total of 4,371 consumer complaints were filed during this period, out of which 4,278 cases have been successfully resolved by the court. The court has played a pivotal role in addressing consumer grievances and ensuring fair trade practices. Over the last ten years, the court has imposed fines totaling Rs. 1,696,300 in various consumer complaints and disputes, serving as a deterrent against unfair business practices.
The report also sheds light on the court’s performance under the tenure of the current judge, Muneera Abbasi. From 2022 to 2025, a total of 2,308 consumer and commercial dispute cases were filed, out of which 2,287 cases have been settled efficiently.
This reflects the court’s commitment to delivering timely justice and protecting consumer rights.
Legal experts and consumer rights activists have appreciated the Consumer Court Haripur for its effective dispute resolution mechanism. They emphasized the importance of such courts in ensuring that businesses adhere to fair trade practices and consumers receive the justice they deserve.
The release of this performance report on World Consumer Rights Day underscores the significance of consumer protection laws and the judiciary’s role in enforcing them. Officials have reiterated their dedication to further improving the court’s efficiency and expanding awareness among consumers about their rights.
As the Consumer Court Haripur continues its efforts to enhance consumer protection, stakeholders are hopeful that more initiatives will be taken to address emerging challenges in the consumer market and ensure swift justice for affected individuals.
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers6 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges price control authorities to curb inflation in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 12 out laws in different operations6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pays Tribute to Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur releases 10-year performance report6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 13kg drugs36 minutes ago
-
Strict enforcement of traffic laws: Over 33,900 challans issued in 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
PR minister assures resolution of employees’ issues36 minutes ago
-
Electricity pole falls on car36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL forms pressure checking teams36 minutes ago