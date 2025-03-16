Open Menu

Consumer Court Haripur Releases 10-year Performance Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Consumer Court Haripur releases 10-year performance report

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Consumer Court Haripur Sunday has released its ten-year performance report, highlighting its efforts in resolving consumer disputes and ensuring consumer protection.

The report was issued by the Registrar of the Consumer Protection/Commercial Disputes Court on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, covering the period from October 2015 to March 2025.

According to the report, a total of 4,371 consumer complaints were filed during this period, out of which 4,278 cases have been successfully resolved by the court. The court has played a pivotal role in addressing consumer grievances and ensuring fair trade practices. Over the last ten years, the court has imposed fines totaling Rs. 1,696,300 in various consumer complaints and disputes, serving as a deterrent against unfair business practices.

The report also sheds light on the court’s performance under the tenure of the current judge, Muneera Abbasi. From 2022 to 2025, a total of 2,308 consumer and commercial dispute cases were filed, out of which 2,287 cases have been settled efficiently.

This reflects the court’s commitment to delivering timely justice and protecting consumer rights.

Legal experts and consumer rights activists have appreciated the Consumer Court Haripur for its effective dispute resolution mechanism. They emphasized the importance of such courts in ensuring that businesses adhere to fair trade practices and consumers receive the justice they deserve.

The release of this performance report on World Consumer Rights Day underscores the significance of consumer protection laws and the judiciary’s role in enforcing them. Officials have reiterated their dedication to further improving the court’s efficiency and expanding awareness among consumers about their rights.

As the Consumer Court Haripur continues its efforts to enhance consumer protection, stakeholders are hopeful that more initiatives will be taken to address emerging challenges in the consumer market and ensure swift justice for affected individuals.

