Consumer Court Orders Passport Office To Correct Name Error Without Additional Fee
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Consumer Rights/Trade Disputes Court in Haripur Wednesday resolved a complaint regarding a name error by the Passport Office and ordered to make corrections without additional fee.
According to the details, the complaint was filed by Nida Muhammad Shah against the Incharge Passport Office, Haripur. The complainant had applied for a passport and was issued Passport No. QG4162611, but discovered her name was incorrectly recorded as “Nida Muhammad Khan” instead of “Nida Muhammad Shah.” The Passport Office demanded an additional fee to correct the error.
Judge Munira Abbasi of the consumer court issued a notice to the respondent, and their representative appeared. Emphasizing the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), as highlighted in recent Supreme Court rulings, the court facilitated an amicable resolution. The respondent acknowledged the mistake and assured that a new passport with the correct name, "Nida Muhammad Shah,” would be issued without any additional fee.
The complainant expressed satisfaction, and both parties signed a consent order.
The court directed the respondent to issue the corrected passport within seven days and instructed the acting registrar to ensure compliance. The complaint has been resolved, and the file will be archived.
Judge Munira Abbasi outlined key measures to improve service delivery in passport offices. These include enhancing application verification systems to minimize errors, eliminating additional fees for correcting official mistakes, and ensuring timely delivery of passports. Authorities must justify any delays, and dedicated ADR desks should be established to resolve disputes swiftly without court intervention.
The use of technology, such as online tracking systems and biometric verification, was recommended to prevent errors. Employee training and strict action against corrupt officials were also emphasized. Public awareness campaigns will educate citizens about the application process, error prevention, and complaint-filing procedures.
